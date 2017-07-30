Rocker wildfire filling the skies of Butte with smoke

The Rocker fire began around 1PM off Bluebird Trail and burned an estimated half a mile of forestry in the area. Between 50 to 70 people from fire crews in the area have been working the fire to ensure it doesn't spread.

Chief Ed Fisher said "We like to jump on them quick. If we jump on them quick and put them out quick we don't end up with the big ones you see all around the state."

The fire is currently 100 percent contained and crews will be going into a "mop-up" stage by the end of the night. To ensure it remains contained crews will be walking the fire throughout the night looking for any embers that could reignite it.

Fisher said "We'll work it for the next day or two to make sure they're no hot spots to make sure there's no repeat."

Fire officials do not know the cause of the Rocker fire, but it is believed it is a rekindle from a smaller fire that occurred yesterday.