Ex-Montana player jailed again after rape conviction release

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A former University of Montana football player is back in jail after his release last year for a conviction of raping a friend while she slept on his couch.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2vbW3j2) that Beau Donaldson was booked into the Gallatin County jail on Friday for an undisclosed parole violation. He is being held without bond.



It is not clear whether Donaldson has an attorney.



Donaldson was a running back for the Grizzlies. He was sentenced in 2013 to 30 years in prison with 20 years suspended after he pleaded guilty to the 2010 rape in Missoula.



The case came to light after the university ordered an outside investigation of sexual assaults involving students. It also was featured in author Jon Krakauer's book, "Missoula: Rape and the Justice System in a College Town."



Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

7/30/2017 12:35:58 PM (GMT -6:00)