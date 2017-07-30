Big Sky girl goes missing - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Big Sky girl goes missing

Posted: Updated:
Big Sky -

Have you seen this girl?

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued a Missing Endangered Advisory Saturday for a missing 17 year old girl from Big Sky.

According to a press release, Grace Alexandra Hoskins, a 17-year-old white female, has gone missing.

Grace is 5 ft 3, 109 lbs, blonde hair with pink dye in it, blue eyes.

Grace was last seen wearing blue wall drug hoodie, hot pink Nike shorts, socks with no shoes, beaded bracelet, thin gold neck chain, earrings.

She left the area of the 320 Guest Ranch in Big Sky at 11 AM on foot.

If you have any information, please contact the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at 406-582-2100

