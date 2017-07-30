Big Sky's PBR gaining national attention

Today is the last day for the 7th annual Big Sky PBR event where bull riders compete for cash prizes and crowds from all over cheer them on.

The idea to start the Big Sky PBR event started 13 years ago when Eric Ladd, CEO of the Big Sky PBR producer Outlaw Partners, went to his first PBR event in Vegas.

“I got to see the world finals and the energy of the city and PBR was so amazing that I was like we have to bring this to Montana,” said Ladd.

Ladd made his dream a reality in 2010 creating the first Big Sky PBR. So far the event has been a success, this year for the 7th annual PBR tickets sold fast.

“Tickets this year sold less than 20 hours,” said Ladd. “We got people from 20 different states that travel for the event. So we truly have an amazing crowd from all over the country. Tickets were a hot commodity.”

It's not only the crowds who love this event it's also the bull riders.

“So there are over 200 PBR events every year,” said Ladd. “At the end of the year, the riders get together and they vote on their favorite event of the year. In the past four years running, they voted Big Sky as the number one PBR event in the country.”

So what makes Big Sky the top over Texas and Madison Square Garden PBRs?

Ladd says both the location and size helps Big Sky's ranking.

“We are able to put this together out on the sage brush area and put it in right in the middle of a beautiful place like Big Sky where we sit in the shadow of Lone Mountain,” said Ladd.

“Look how close you are to the shoot. This is the smallest event in terms of how small seating is in the country so there's not a bad seat in the house. Everybody is right here and the energy is high. Last night everyone was on their feet cheering. The riders say they can feel that energy transfer down to the dirt and so out of that comes a great show.”

Ladd says it’s an honor to have this title and he looks forward to many more Big Sky PBRs.