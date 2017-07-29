Four vehicles involved in a head on collision - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Four vehicles involved in a head on collision

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBIA FALLS -

A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.

Trooper Horton with the Montana Highway Patrol tells us with busy traffic traveling west multiple cars came to an abrupt stop.  This caused a Doge pick up to rear end a white Ford.

In an effort to avoid getting rear ended the white Ford swerved left into on coming traffic and collided head on with a Land Rover traveling in the opposite direction.

Thankfully everyone was wearing a seat belt.  Only four people were transported to North Valley hospital with minor injuries.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.