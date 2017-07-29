Four vehicles involved in a head on collision

A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.

Trooper Horton with the Montana Highway Patrol tells us with busy traffic traveling west multiple cars came to an abrupt stop. This caused a Doge pick up to rear end a white Ford.

In an effort to avoid getting rear ended the white Ford swerved left into on coming traffic and collided head on with a Land Rover traveling in the opposite direction.

Thankfully everyone was wearing a seat belt. Only four people were transported to North Valley hospital with minor injuries.