Are massive crowds in Glacier National Park scaring off visitors?

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately.
A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte.
Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism.
Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night.
A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters. She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire.
A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage.
When it comes to health during fire season, we often hear about air quality and respiratory problems, but doctors want you to know about the effect the smoke can have on not just your lungs but also your eyes.
