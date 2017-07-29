Are massive crowds in Glacier National Park scaring off visitors - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Are massive crowds in Glacier National Park scaring off visitors?

Posted: Updated:
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -

Glacier National Park’s visitation is exceeding expectation.  Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s  This June alone Glacier National Park had over 260,000 visitors.  This year Glacier is extremely popular, but people want to go to the park to escape.  Are these masses turning some people off to the park?  

We spoke with Sarah Jones from Seattle who has been visiting the park for the past twenty years.  And while she’s noticed an increase in the past few years she tells us more people in the park aren’t going to stop her from coming.

Jones says, “No, the last couple years it's gotten quite a lot busier.  But it's still the most beautiful place on earth so that's why.”

Then we ran into the Olson family who traveled two days by car from Minnesota.  They have a goal to visit every national park in the country.  Their two children just graduated high school and figured they would visit Glacier National Park before they start college in the fall.  But everywhere in the Flathead Valley is busy.  Making hotel reservations at the last minute did not work in their favor.  The Olson family is having to stay at the Cheap Sleep motel, but it’s all worth it.  They have a strategy to avoid the crowds.

Erik Olson tells us, “We talked about maybe going further up this side to bowman lake or somewhere where it might be less crowded on a weekend.  And then saving Going to the Sun road for maybe Monday or Tuesday.  We're thinking weekends might be less crowded.”

Their daughter Kiera Olson has an idea as to why people are visiting the park so much this year.

Kiera Olson explains, “The glaciers are melting really rapidly so I think that's why so many people are coming maybe now.  But that doesn't stop us because it's better to come sooner rather than later.”

In order to avoid crowds the park recommends going to the park really early in the day or later at night.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Evacuations orders for Quartz Creek

    Evacuations orders for Quartz Creek

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:38:09 GMT

    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately. 

    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately. 

  • Stunt rider injured in Evel Knievel Days crash

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:36:29 GMT

    A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte. 

    A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte. 

  • Are Montana fires preventing people from coming to the state?

    Are Montana fires preventing people from coming to the state?

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:46:00 GMT

    Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism. 

    Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism. 

  • Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:37:59 GMT

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:55:47 GMT

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

  • Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:46:31 GMT

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

  • Wildfire season smoke can affect your eyes

    Wildfire season smoke can affect your eyes

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:53:04 GMT

    When it comes to health during fire season, we often hear about air quality and respiratory problems, but doctors want you to know about the effect the smoke can have on not just your lungs but also your eyes. 

    When it comes to health during fire season, we often hear about air quality and respiratory problems, but doctors want you to know about the effect the smoke can have on not just your lungs but also your eyes. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.