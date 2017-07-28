American Red Cross & Superior community help Sunrise Fire evacuees

More mandatory evacuations go into effect Friday due to the Sunrise Fire.

Fire officials have told people who live in the Quartz Creek area near Superior to pack up and get out as soon as possible.

These orders are also known as stage three evacuations.

Wednesday, residents who live in the Quartz Flats and Sunrise Creek areas had already been told to evacuate.

The 3,700-acre Sunrise Fire began approaching the Quartz Creek area early Friday morning.

Fire officials say this is a proactive measure taken due to the unexpected increase in winds.

"The fire is creeping down towards Quartz Creek the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office just wanted to issue the evacuation notices for those residents there. It’s just proactive, they have enough time to get out. Plus, that road is so narrow and it’s a one-way road,” said Megan Nemitz, Public Information Officer of Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.

As residents are forced to evacuate their homes the American Red Cross and others in the Superior community have stepped up to help.

A lot of the people being displaced by this fire are coming to this emergency shelter at Superior High School to see if the fire is going to affect their home.

Jacqueline Baldwin-LeClair with American Red Cross said those with the fire management teams have been putting people on alert for possible evacuations since Monday.

However, once they received the alert, they quickly went to Superior High School to set up their shelter.

"We had all of our supplies here. As soon as we got the word we just mobilized volunteers and were able to open the shelter,” Baldwin-LeClair.

Baldwin-LeClair added so far people have been coming through, but not many have been staying.

"No definitely below five. I think that a lot of people had places to go and they were great about building kits and preparing for their evacuation,” said Baldwin-LeClair

In addition, the Mineral County Food Bank, which serves the Superior community, has been assisting American Red Cross by storing food for evacuees.

Marlene Adair, manager of the food bank said if you want to donate food to evacuees or to anyone desperate in need you can stop by.

"Whatever they feel like they want to donate, whatever amount that they can afford or would like to donate,” said Adair.

Just keep in mind the food bank is only open on Fridays.

American Red Cross shelter at Superior High School is opened to anyone in need during these evacuations for more information go to http://www.redcross.org/local/montana