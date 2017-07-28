Stunt rider injured in Evel Knievel Days crash

A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte.

Sam Rogers, 29, is a professional snowmobile athlete from Cooke City, Mont.

He is a part of the Metal Mulisha FMX Team, which is putting on three daily shows this weekend at EK Days.

It was during the 1 p.m. show Friday that Rogers crashed his sled and was injured as the team was warming up.

Rogers was transported by ambulance to St. James Hospital in Butte.

Hospital staffers did not have an update on Rogers’ condition as of Friday afternoon, but did have him listed as a patient in surgery.

We did hear from people close to him that his injuries are not life-threatening.