Fire advisory issued for Whitefish

Effective on July 28th, the City of Whitefish is issuing a fire advisory due to the recent hot and dry weather.

If there is still a long stretch with no rain the city will likely issue a phase 2 fire restriction. This fire restriction prohibits any use of fire, campfires or fireworks. Smoking can not be done outside or within three inch diameter clear of flammable materials. Operating motorized vehicles off road in except for people in engaged in trade or business, or occupation required will not be allowed.

Please take note of your recreational fires, use of motorized vehicles, smoking, fireworks etc. If you are using any of these please have fire extinguishers or hoses near by.