Priebus out, Kelly in

After six months as President trumps Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus is replaced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

The President announced the change on Twitter today, saying Kelly has been a, "true star of my administration".

The change follows months of criticism from the President over Priebus' failure to stem the flow of leaks from the White House, and public criticism this week from new White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci.

Priebus resigned privately Thursday.