Evacuations orders for Quartz Creek

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately.

This proactive order is being issued considering the fire creeping down towards Quartz Creek, winds predicted to increase this afternoon, and to allow occupants enough time vacate the area. 

