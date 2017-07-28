A Legion Tournament Results - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A Legion Tournament Results

Posted: Updated:

The A Legion baseball tournament kicked off Thursday in Three Forks and here are your up to date results.

FIRST ROUND

Miles City Mavericks 2, Medicine Hat Knights 12

Billings Cardinals 13, Lewistown Redbirds 4

Kalispell Lakers 0, Belgrade Bandits 3

Bitterroot Red Sox 4, Gallatin Valley Outlaws 3

