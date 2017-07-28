A Legion Tournament Results

The AA Legion baseball tournament kicked off Wednesday in Bozeman and here are your up to date results from day one. #3 Missoula Mavs-6, #6 Great Falls Chargers-2 #4 Helena Senators-7, #5 Kalispell Lakers-3 #2 Billings Royals-9, #7 Lethbridge Elks-10 #1 Bozeman Bucks vs #8 Billings Scarlets- 7:30 PM

Every home game at Ogren Park there's a food race in the top of the fifth inning. It's become a fan favorite so the sports guys Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman thought it would be fun to give you a behind the scenes look at the race....and even partake themselves.