Experts show off preparations for Racers ahead of Butte 100

Butte's 100 Mile Race kicks off on Saturday and ahead of the race many people don't know the preparations it takes to hit the trails.

Before considering competing in a race you should prepare weeks or months in advance by training. Racer Sarah Wallisk said "I started a training program where I ride three or four days of week and I do one long ride, maybe five hours, a couple intensity days and take the rest of the time off."

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention nearly 500,000 bicycle related injuries were reported in 2015 and over 1,000 deaths. Owner of Bad Beaver and Bikes and experienced racer Ed Renfro said "If you don't have a helmet. Get a helmet. If you don't have gloves, get gloves and padded shorts are nice too." These are all things offered in his store on Park street. Although helmets are recommended they are not required by Montana law.

When you get on the trails the preparation doesn't stop there. Some of the most common injuries with biking are cuts, grazes, sprains and lower back pains. The off-roading over tracks with various surfaces mixed with high speeds can lead to falls that cause those injuries. Early planning to know the route your on and carrying things like a GPS to have an alternate route ready can decrease risks of an accident. Wallisk said "There's a lot of obstacles on the road. There's loose rock and if you're going 20mph and you hit a loose rock it could knock your wheel out easily."

Before taking off you should ensure your bike has had a maintenance check. You can do this yourself by checking tire pressure and brakes or taking it to your local bike shop.

For anyone wanting to participate in the Butte 100 Race you can go to the website for information on early registration for next year and for those not quite prepared, but still wanting in on the action can sign up to volunteer.