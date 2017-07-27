Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

Hundreds of cars caught fire and fire officials say at one point they worried about the potential of toxic smoke.

One of the owners, Marsha Wolcott, who was on site when the fire started, said that she saw a huge black plume of smoke.

Wolcott said her husband, the other owner, and one of their workers were on the property and used hoses to try and contain the fire until the fire trucks and helicopters arrived.

Marsha said the fire was spreading quickly and she was concerned for her home and for her neighbors’ homes.

Dane Morigeau, Arlee Fire Chief, said that he received the call around 1:30 PM Thursday afternoon.

"Basically we got paged out for a grass fire with structures threatened. And then when we got here the wind was blowing. The car fires all the smoke over the houses. So we actually couldn't tell if the houses were on fire," said Morigeau.

The owner said she found out the cause of the fire, but does not want to share it with the public yet.

She said that she is concerned about the toxic smoke with all of the tires and plastic burning in the junkyard.

"We heard cars blowing and glass exploding. So it was very scary," said Wolcott.

Marsha said that about 500 cars were burned.

“What we’re going to do when you lose about a third to a quarter of your vehicles that you sell. That's a big hit financially. But we just have to trust that god has a plan," said Wolcott.

Marsha said that the Arlee Fire Department will be on call all night.

She also said that she and her husband will be up most of the night keeping an eye on the junkyard.

Arlee fire chief explained that the fire is contained, but fire fighters will be around for a few hours doing a mop up to find all the hot spots and put them out.