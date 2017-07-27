Ringtail Cat hitches a ride in an RV

A little critter took a one-of-a-kind trip to Houston.

The Ringtail cat hitched a ride on an RV in the Bandera area -- then was discovered in Beaumont.

The folks at the Wildlife Center of Texas in Houston are caring for the animal -- which is not often seen in this part of the state.

Ringtails are related to the raccoon family and are nocturnal mammals.

They are native to Texas but mostly in the western part of the state.

The Ringtail was dehydrated when he was brought to the center but is now eating on his own.

He will eventually be released into the wild near Bandera.