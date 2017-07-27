How Montana's Wildfires get their names

Baseball has been a life long passion for Jason Goligoski. “You know, this is a way for me to get back to the game. It was good to me.”
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage.
It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.
This video went viral just a couple of days ago. It’s a video of a man yelling at someone saying he is placing them under a citizen’s arrest. What is a citizen’s arrest and is this the proper way to do it?
Recently the new DUI-E law passed in Washington and people are voicing their opinion.
The Sunrise Fire continues to hold the number one priority spot on the national fire list. That ranking is due to resources needed, structures threatened and the attention it's getting. On Wednesday, the fire saw rapid growth, up 1,000 acres from the previous day. The fire crossed some fires lines on the northside that had been holding, which is what led to evacuations. According to fire officials, some of that growth was caused by fire jumping 1/4 - 1/2 a mile. In some of thos...
A device that looks like ping pong balls used to fight forest fires.
