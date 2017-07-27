Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firef - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause.

A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. Here are the particulars:

When:   Saturday, July 29th from 3 pm - 10 pm 

Where:  Annual Chamber’s Microbrew Festival, Hamilton, Montana 

What:    Proceeds from Kim Arndt’s Kraut Bieroks (meat, spices and sauerkraut wrapped in dough and baked) will benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation in honor of Trenton Johnson. 

Kim’s daughter, Carissa Arndt, is a Grayback Forestry firefighter and was a close friend of Trenton’s. The Johnson family wants the funds to go to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation so they can “pay it forward” to the next family in need. 

Pepsi has donated peanuts, non-alcoholic beverages and has provided a sign for her booth. 

For more info: 

Grayback Forestry 

406-721-5358 

