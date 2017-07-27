Fargo police investigate threats against Muslim women - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Fargo police investigate threats against Muslim women

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman has lost her job and Fargo police are investigating after she was shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.
    
Amber Hensley of Mapleton says she was upset that the car the women were in was parked too close to her car.
    
In the video , Hensley shouts at the women "We're going to kill all of you." One of the women who was threatened recorded the video and posted it on Facebook Tuesday night.
    
Hensley told KVRR-TV in a Facebook message that she lost her cool and wishes she could take her comments back. In her apology she said one of the women she yelled at insulted Jesus, but the women deny having done so.
    
A partner at Horab & Wentz, the Fargo accounting firm where Hensley worked as a part-time secretary, confirms that she has since been fired.
    
The three women in the car are originally from Somalia. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has invited Hensley to meet with the Fargo Muslim community.
    
___
    
Corrects that woman shown threatening the Muslim women in the video is from North Dakota, not Minnesota.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

7/27/2017 3:51:08 PM (GMT -6:00)

