400 acres to be preserved Northwest of Kalispell

The Flathead Land Trust is one step closer to preserving four hundred acres west of Kalispell.

Paul Travis with The Flathead Land Trust tell us that the $1.4-million-dollar project only needs $4,000 more dollars in federal grant money to secure a conservation easement. This easement will preserve that land for the public and the thousands of birds that call those wetlands home.

Travis tells us the Sandhill crane relies heavily on this area to rest on its way south during migration season.

Once the easement is granted the Flathead Land Trust will begin construction on bird viewing areas for the public. Travis tells us viewing areas will include scopes and educational signs for people to enjoy.

Construction will begin as soon as the easement is granted. Travis tells us they are hoping all construction will be completed by September 2018.

Photo Courtesy of Flathead Land Trust