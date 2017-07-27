Supreme Court Justice Wheat to retire at year's end

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Wheat plans to retire on Dec. 31.

The 70-year-old justice tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2vNamIy ) that it's time for him to start a new chapter in his life.



He submitted a resignation letter to Chief Justice Mike McGrath earlier this week.



Wheat has five years remaining in his eight-year term.



Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock will appoint a replacement from a group of candidates to be nominated by the Montana Judicial Nomination Commission.



Wheat was appointed in 2010 to replace retired Justice John Warner.



He was re-elected in 2014.



Wheat, a Bozeman resident, spent 30 years as a partner in a private law practice and served two terms as a Democratic legislator.



Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

