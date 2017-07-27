Supreme Court Justice Wheat to retire at year's end - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Supreme Court Justice Wheat to retire at year's end

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Wheat plans to retire on Dec. 31.

The 70-year-old justice tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2vNamIy ) that it's time for him to start a new chapter in his life.
    
He submitted a resignation letter to Chief Justice Mike McGrath earlier this week.
    
Wheat has five years remaining in his eight-year term.
    
Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock will appoint a replacement from a group of candidates to be nominated by the Montana Judicial Nomination Commission.
    
Wheat was appointed in 2010 to replace retired Justice John Warner.
    
He was re-elected in 2014.
    
Wheat, a Bozeman resident, spent 30 years as a partner in a private law practice and served two terms as a Democratic legislator.
    
___
    
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.