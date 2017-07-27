Local stunt performer plans to cheat death this weekend at Evel Days

Tomorrow kicks off the 16th year of Evel Knievel Days and for Levi Renz that’s just one day closer to cheating death. Renz, an extreme sports performer, will be attempting his first backflip with a RZR.

Over the years Levi has done many stunts at Evel Knievel Days, but as a professional even he has some concerns. Renz said. “The ramp could malfunction at any time and anytime that happens the utv won't complete the full backflip and that's when you come smashing down on the roof."

Renz has been practicing on and off the past week and even he admits that he doesn’t know how the show will turn out. “I've had two good ones and I’ve had two bad ones practicing the other night. I've landed some and I've crashed some, so you don't know what you’re about to see. It could go either way."

To see Levi Renz attempt his stunt it will take place during Evel Knievel Days on Saturday around 7:30PM in front of Hertz on Broadway Street.