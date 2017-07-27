Butte Prepares for the Montana Folk Festival

Butte is beginning preparations for the Montana Folk Festival set to take place this weekend.

On Friday the famous Folk Festival banner went up right outside of the Original Mineyard stage on Main Street.

The sign is the first part of the set up process.

Throughout the weekend, workers will be building the many stages around Uptown Butte for the concerts.

"It's a 10 day, 12 hour a day process to set up the festival," said Josh Peck, Folk Festival coordinator. "Some days we work a lot more than 12 hours. We plan on 12 hour days for 10 days. We begin today and our core crew of people will work non-stop. We're a good group, we get along well, so we have a fun time with it."

The Montana Folk Festival will begin one week from Friday and will go through the following Sunday.

The festival is free.

To see which artists will be performing at this year's festival click here.