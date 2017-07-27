Sunrise Fire grows 1,000 acres overnight

The Sunrise Fire continues to hold the number one priority spot on the national fire list. That ranking is due to resources needed, structures threatened and the attention it's getting.

On Wednesday, the fire saw rapid growth, up 1,000 acres from the previous day. The fire crossed some fires lines on the northside that had been holding, which is what led to evacuations. According to fire officials, some of that growth was caused by fire jumping 1/4 - 1/2 a mile. In some of those spots, firefighters were able to extinguish the isolated heat, however other spots merged with the main fire. Crews did many bucket and retardant drops in attempt to prevent the spreading.

Thursday will present further challenges, the on-site meteorologist calling it a "heads up" day. They are on the lookout for any potential thunderstorms that could roll through and cause further spotting.

There's now over 400 personnel including four hotshot crews.

Residents of Sunrise and Quartz Flats remain under Sage 3 evacuation. Quartz Creek and Verde Creek remain in Stage 2 evacuation warning.

Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Superior High School to help assist evacuees.