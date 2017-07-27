Distracted driving, how dangerous is eating and drinking while driving?

Recently the new DUI-E law passed in Washington and people are voicing their opinion. Under the law, eating and drinking a beverage while driving are a secondary offense. Is eating and drinking a distraction that needs to be prohibited?

Sgt. Travis Munter with Bozeman PD says that they will pull someone over for distracted driving if it’s causing them to break the law. For example, weaving across the road.

Sgt. Munter said, “You may be able to eat a couple of French fries out of a bag, that’s not a big deal, but two hands on a big cheeseburger with it falling in your lap is definitely a distraction. What we encourage members of the public to think about is, anything in your vehicle that takes away your attention and your ability to safely drive your vehicle that is something that should be avoided.”

Driving takes 100 percent of your attention, so even just the tiniest bit of distraction could prove costly.