A proposed mine outside of Yellowstone National Park is one step closer to becoming a reality

A proposed mine outside of Yellowstone National Park is one big step closer to becoming a reality.

The Department of Environmental Quality today approved Lucky Minerals application to drill exploration holes 12 miles southeast of Emigrant.

Lucky Minerals is a Canadian Company that wants to drill the area for gold and other metals. This has been pretty controversial on both sides.

Senator Jon Tester says he's concerned about the potential environmental impact.

"There is no insurance that is where we will end up,” said Senator Jon Tester. “We could very well end up like we have in Butte, where it's one of the largest super fun in the world, it pollutes the downstream for hundreds and hundreds of miles."

Even though we haven't heard back from Lucky Minerals on their website they do say this is an important part of their plan.

This isn’t their first time mining here. In 1971 through 1993 Lucky Minerals did a total of 42,237 feet of drilling in 83 drill holes.

Wednesday the DEQ released a final environmental impact assessment that shows the mine would mitigate the negative impacts outlined in the report like the impact on water and wildlife.

In a hearing with the Senate, Wednesday morning Tester fought for his Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act.

"So this legislation will help guarantee that large mining will never threaten the headwaters of the Yellowstone or our premier national park in this country," said Tester.

Tester made sure to point out that he isn’t against mining altogether.

"I appreciate the importance of importation of minerals, but I will tell you there are some places on earth that we simply should not mine this is not one of them,” said Tester.

He says there's just too much at risk here.

"If we screw up that park with a large scale mine we are not doing justice to the earth and the people who live on it," said Tester.