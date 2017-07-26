Sunrise Fire evacuee 'anxious' about leaving home

It's the No. One firefighting priority in the country, the Sunrise Fire.

On Wednesday night, it was forcing mandatory evacuations.

The 2,730-acre fire is burning 11 miles southeast of Superior.

The fire is currently threatening about 60 homes and cabins.

Nearly 30 of those are currently under Stage 3 Evacuation, meaning that it's time to leave their homes and go.

The Mineral County Sheriff told people living in the Sunrise and Quartz Flats areas to leave just after 5 p.m.

A Red Cross Shelter has been set up for evacuees at Superior High School, 410 Arizona Ave. All evacuees are welcome. All Red Cross services are free.

The sheriff's office is still contacting residents in Quartz Creek and Verde Creek areas, because they are now under a Stage 2 Evacuation notice. That means that they have to "get ready" to leave if fire conditions worsen.

One evacuee to whom we spoke say he's doing everything he can at the last minute to save his home.

"And we are hoping tomorrow morning to get up early and go out clear as much brush as we can off the main road that goes into out place. Yes, it's a little anxiety I guess because it's been years."

Firefighters will remain on the fireline throughout the night on Wednesday, continuing to protect those threatened structures.