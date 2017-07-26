Father-Son duos leading Bitterroot Red Sox to state

Baseball has been a life long passion for Jason Goligoski.

“You know, this is a way for me to get back to the game. It was good to me.” Goligoski says.

Giving back to the game meant coaching his kids.

“A lot of times up here in the Northwest, you get a lot of dads that can coach, and you wouldn’t have the programs without them.” Goligoski says.

So that’s what he did. Jason led the Hamilton softball team when his daughter Taylor played and now he’s doing the same for his son Tanner who’s on the Red Sox.

“Kind of when I step on the field, it’s business. He is my coach. He is my dad at the same time, but that doesn’t go into play.” Tanner jokes.

“Hats off to him that he is willing to take criticism from his Dad, because that I not easy to do.” Goligoski says.

But the Goligoski’s are not the only father-son duo on the Red Sox.

Justin Nixon does the coaching, and senior Tyler Nixon does the playing.

“He can argue with me on the field and say whatever he wants. But at home, he is just a great kid.” says the elder Nixon.

“It’s kind of two different relationships. Your dad is outside the field. On the field, he is still your dad, but he is still going to get on you.” jokes Tyler.

Dad’s coaching their kids certainly isn’t unique, that is, unless those dads played professional baseball.

“I got drafted by the White Sox in the eight round by the White Sox, in 1993.” Goligoski says.

“I got drafted after my first year… by Oakland.” Nixon says.

Pretty impressive resume’s for a couple of Legion coaches. It’s not everyday you can say your coach played alongside none other than Michael Jordan himself.

“All the help that you can get it right here. They know lots about the game, and they can help you with whatever you need.” Tyler says.

And like father like son after this year Tyler is off to play college ball.

“I’m excited to watch him. Experience everything that I went through, and I think he is going to go far.” says Nixon.

But for both Dad’s, the love for their sons means more than where their baseball careers take them.

“You make your own identity. And whether you are a legion player or you go play in the (major leagues), I am going to love him the same.” Goligoski says.>