Evacuations ordered for people living near Superior's Sunrise Fire

SUPERIOR -

The Mineral County Sheriff on Wednesday evening ordered evacuations for people living near the Sunrise Fire, burning southeast of Superior.

Stage 3 Evacuations are ordered for the Sunrise and Quartz Flats areas. That affects about 30 homes. Sheriff Tom Bauer says that this is the time for them to leave the area immediately and in an orderly fashion. 

People living in the Quartz Creek and Verde Creek areas still remain in a Stage 2 Evacuation Warning. This means that they to 'get ready' and leave at a moment's notice.

The lightning-caused Sunrise Fire started on Sunday, July 16 and is burning 11 miles southeast of the town of Superior. It sits at 2,730 acres. In all, approximately 60 structures are threatened.

According to fire managers, a continued high pressure system will bring hot and dry conditions for the next several days. 

This high pressure will continue until Wednesday when a front approaches increasing the possibility of gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms over the fire area; only small amounts of rain predicted. 

The end of the week will bring continued above average hot and dry conditions with no significant rain expected in the forecast.

