Vandalism streak leaves Livingston cars damaged

A string of vandalism in Livingston has residents on edge and police looking for suspects.

Livingston police say people around 9th st. are reporting car windows smashed out, tires slashed, paint and oil dumped on cars and trash scattered across their yards.

"About two weeks before everyone got their tires slashed, I got my back window in my Cadillac shot out and I had to replace that,” said Ollie Munyer, a resident who had his back windshield was shot out with a bb gun.

Livingston Police Sgt. Mike LaBaty says 12 to 15 potential victims have reported damage and while they have promising leads, they do not have any suspects.

"We have spurts and strings of it,” Sgt. LaBaty said. “The department has been very successful in the past of solving these crimes. I know that in summers past we've had strings of this type of thing and usually the detective is very successful in identifying suspects and solving these, so we're very hopeful that's going to happen."

Police reminded people in a Facebook post Wednesday that the apprehension of these alleged vandals should be left up to police.

"We don't ever recommend any vigilante type behavior or retaliation. Basically what can really happen there is the person who is retaliating or was a victim could easily become a suspect in a worse crime."

Sgt. LaBaty says anyone with tips or leads please call the police department at 222-2050.