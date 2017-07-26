34 percent containment reached on east Montana fires

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Firefighters in eastern Montana are increasing containment of wildfires that have destroyed 16 homes and scorched about 421 square miles (1,090 kilometers) of farmland and public land.



Authorities say they have contained 34 percent of the four fires, which are being treated as one complex. That is up from the 20 percent containment the day before.



Most of the burning is occurring on the interior of the fires.



The Garfield County Sheriff's Office has lifted an evacuation order for 50 homes.



More than 600 firefighters are battling the fires, which were started July 19 from lightning.



Firefighters are battling other grass and forest fires in Montana, including in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Helena and Lewis and Clark national forests.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)