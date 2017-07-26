Car chase ends with vehicle and suspect in the Clark Fork

A car chase ended with a vehicle in the Clark Fork River after police attempted to stop a suspect Wednesday morning.

Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said that an officer spotted a car that was reported stolen but lost sight of it. The officer called for back up in the area and responding units found the car near Wyoming St.

Attempts to stop the driver failed, Welsh said, when he wouldn't pull over. The pursuit continued on River Road where for an unknown reason, the suspect drove the car into the river.

He then, according to police, got out of the vehicle and swam to the north bank of the Clark Fork.

Suspect Cory Kendall, 44, is being held at the Missoula County Detention Center.

Law enforcement is working with a towing company to pull the vehicle from the water.