Murder suspect dies during police stakeout

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that occurred on Rattlesnake Drive late Tuesday.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says the man was a suspect in a Jefferson County murder where the body of a woman was found on Sunday.

At the request of the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, officers with the Missoula Police Department were conducting surveillance on the suspect at a residence on the 3600 block of Rattlesnake Drive, in Missoula.

Shortly before midnight, the suspect, as well as two other individuals, allegedly entered a vehicle outside the residence and began to drive away. According to the Montana Justice Department, as the vehicle left the residence, officers with the Missoula Police Department followed, then pulled the vehicle over.

Officers exited their cars with weapons drawn and waited for a backup unit to arrive. The DOJ reports that as the officers waited for the backup unit to arrive, the suspect shot himself.

The two other individuals in the car were taken into custody.

Police were working on the scene through the night and this morning until around 6 am. Rattlesnake Drive was reduced to one lane.