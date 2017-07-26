Sunrise Fire moves into #1 priority on national list

The Sunrise Fire burning 11 miles east of Superior has moved into the number 1 priority spot for the nation. Priority rankings are taken into account on resources required and structures threatened.

On Tuesday and through the night, Sunrise saw slowed fire growth due to inversion. The fire grew around 400 acres to 2,700 acres. Prior days had seen 1,000 acres growth periods. Public Information Officer Jill Cobb says they are expecting increased fire activity for Wednesday.

There are just under 400 personnel fighting the fire, including four hot shot crews. On Wednesday crews will work to secure further structures and build more fire lines. Fire officials expect to be able to use aerial attacks once the winds died down, which has been one of their main suppression efforts. Cobb says of the $3.4 million spent on the fire so far, 41 percent of that has been spent on aviation.

Structures remain threatened and road closures are still in place. Verde Creek residents moved to Stage 1 evacuation, meaning that residents need to be aware that there is a fire in the area. Quartz Flat, Quartz Creek and Sunrise Creek remain in Stage 2 evacuations.

A community meeting will be held Wednesday night at The Lodge at 7 pm.