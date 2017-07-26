Sunrise Fire moves into #1 priority on national list - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sunrise Fire moves into #1 priority on national list

Posted: Updated:
TARKIO -

The Sunrise Fire burning 11 miles east of Superior has moved into the number 1 priority spot for the nation. Priority rankings are taken into account on resources required and structures threatened. 

On Tuesday and through the night, Sunrise saw slowed fire growth due to inversion. The fire grew around 400 acres to 2,700 acres. Prior days had seen 1,000 acres growth periods. Public Information Officer Jill Cobb says they are expecting increased fire activity for Wednesday.

There are just under 400 personnel fighting the fire, including four hot shot crews. On Wednesday crews will work to secure further structures and build more fire lines. Fire officials expect to be able to use aerial attacks once the winds died down, which has been one of their main suppression efforts. Cobb says of the $3.4 million spent on the fire so far, 41 percent of that has been spent on aviation. 

Structures remain threatened and road closures are still in place. Verde Creek residents moved to Stage 1 evacuation, meaning that residents need to be aware that there is a fire in the area. Quartz Flat, Quartz Creek and Sunrise Creek remain in Stage 2 evacuations. 

A community meeting will be held Wednesday night at The Lodge at 7 pm.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two-time Grizzly attack survivor "nervous" after another recent run-in with a bear

    Two-time Grizzly attack survivor "nervous" after another recent run-in with a bear

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-07-25 04:46:29 GMT

    It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.

    It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Budget cuts will be affecting Montana's special education programs

    Budget cuts will be affecting Montana's special education programs

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-07-26 05:32:29 GMT

    Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.

    Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.

  • Jailed UM Student Gives First TV Interview to ABC FOX Montana

    Jailed UM Student Gives First TV Interview to ABC FOX Montana

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-07-26 04:47:33 GMT

    In an exclusive interview, the UM student jailed in China speaks to us in his first television interview-- just days after his release. Guthrie McLean was told he would spend three years behind bars. Luckily the Chinese authorities released him over the weekend. Still in China, he told me tonight, about his terrifying ordeal via video chat. 

    In an exclusive interview, the UM student jailed in China speaks to us in his first television interview-- just days after his release. Guthrie McLean was told he would spend three years behind bars. Luckily the Chinese authorities released him over the weekend. Still in China, he told me tonight, about his terrifying ordeal via video chat. 

  • Stage 2 evacuations expand for Sunrise Fire near Superior, No. 2 firefighting priority

    Stage 2 evacuations expand for Sunrise Fire near Superior, No. 2 firefighting priority

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:12:52 GMT

    The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.

    The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.

  • Extreme fire danger in Missoula

    Extreme fire danger in Missoula

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:52:14 GMT

    Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME.  As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack. 

    Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME.  As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack. 

  • State Insurance Commissioner: Important information for Montanans affected by wildfires

    State Insurance Commissioner: Important information for Montanans affected by wildfires

    Monday, July 24 2017 10:20 PM EDT2017-07-25 02:20:09 GMT

    Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale is reminding Montanans who have been affected by or are at risk of wildfires to be aware of insurance best practices during disasters.  

    Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale is reminding Montanans who have been affected by or are at risk of wildfires to be aware of insurance best practices during disasters.  

  • Missoula Mavericks to host Legion regional tournament

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:21:49 GMT

    The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.  

    The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.  

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.