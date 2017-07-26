Preparing for college, a breakdown and guide to your first year

Roberta Curtis was diagnosed with breast cancer and couldn’t make it because she was in the middle of receiving treatment.
For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.
On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.
Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
In an exclusive interview, the UM student jailed in China speaks to us in his first television interview-- just days after his release. Guthrie McLean was told he would spend three years behind bars. Luckily the Chinese authorities released him over the weekend. Still in China, he told me tonight, about his terrifying ordeal via video chat.
The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.
WEST GLACIER, MT. - A Montana man dies after falling nearly 100 feet near Haystack Creek in Glacier National Park on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Robert Durbin of Corvallis, Montana.
U.S. government officials have rejected Montana's request for aid in battling a group of wildfires that have been classified as the nation's top firefighting priority.
