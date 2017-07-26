Budget cuts will be affecting Montana's special education programs

Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.

This cut, one of the largest cuts in our state's schools, will be made to special education programs.

Special Education Programs statewide are losing a little over 217,000 and school officials don't exactly know what that's going to mean yet.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with one family who says they couldn't imagine what their son Xander's life would be like without the resources special education has here in Montana.

"It worries me a little bit because he requires pacing and putting himself back on track,” said Mike Fritz.

Mike Fritz is talking about his 7-year-old son Xander. Xander goes to special education classes at Emily Dickinson Elementary School.

"Xander is diagnosed with autism so he has trouble communicating,” said Fritz. “ That includes learning how to read, staying focused and communicating his feelings to other people."

The Fritz family moved to Montana last year from Florida and Xander is already flourishing.

"Every moment he spends, because it gets more comfortable with people he constantly moves along,” said Fritz. “He has made great progress in the last year in Montana under the special education."

After hearing about the budget cuts Fritz says he wants to keep an eye on how that affects the program and his child.

"I'm sure we will find out for sure if there are less aids than there were before,” said Fritz. “To see if it'll Xander or any other students to fall behind or not get the same one on one treatment they've gotten before."

Dylan Klapmeier with the office of public instruction says the office is going to try doing everything they can to keep it from affecting the kids.

Even with working around the budget, Mikes biggest concern is Xander's education.

"It very much comforts us and Xander to have people who are comfortable working with him,’” said Fritz. “To have the necessary training kids that need special ways to be taught is a blessing".