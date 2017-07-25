Zootown All Stars win fourth straight softball regional title

For the fourth consecutive year, the Missoula Zootown All Stars are the champions of the Western Regional Senior Softball Tournament.

The team beat Southern California 13-3 in five innings in an impressive display of offensive power. Throw in some brilliant pitching by Amber Hickither, and Zootown punches their ticket to Delaware for the Little League World Series.

In the very first game of the tournament back on Friday morning, Zootown lost to Southern California in pool play 10-7. Neither team would lose again, and would meet up in the title game Tuesday night. Zootown advanced after beating Oregon 2-1 earlier in the day.

After winning last year with a team that was just trying to win "one game", this year's tournament marked a different attitude for Zootown, one with confidence. And that confidence came in their bats.

The Senior Little League World Series will start July 31, and go until August 6.