Mandatory evacuations lifted for some residents living near Sapphire Complex

The Sapphire Complex of fires near Rock Creek continues to grow at a steady pace.

Previously known as Goat Creek, Slide Rock and Little Hogback, these three fires have now spread to almost 5,500 acres.

The Granite County Sheriff on Tuesday night lifted mandatory evacuation orders for people living along Brewster Creek Road.

All residences in Brewster Creek and on Rock Creek Road between milemarkers 5-13 are now under pre-evacuation warnings.

People living in cabins on Sliderock Mountain, however, remain under mandatory evacuation as the potential threat of thunderstorms Wednesday through Sunday could create new changes on the firelines.

The lightning-caused fire started on Thursday, July 13. The complex of fires is burning 27 miles southeast of Missoula, 9 miles south of Beavertail Pond.