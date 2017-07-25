Know your fire terms for your own safety

As fires continue to grow across the state of Montana, it is important for the public to be aware of fire terminology for safety and evacuation procedures.

We spoke with locals on the street today in downtown Missoula to see what fire terms they knew.

One of the first questions asked was about the "ready-set-go" fire evacuation procedure, also known as stages one, two, and three evacuations.

Other residents were asked if they knew the difference between type one, two, and three fire crews.

Many people did not know these terms, which was definitely a concern in the heat of fire season.

Greg Denitto, Public Information Officer, said that most counties in Montana use the “ready-set-go” procedure for fire evacuations.

Most people on the street did not know what it meant so they made educated guesses.

"I've never really heard of it before, but I am assuming prepare yourself for the situation, then implement that, and then do it I guess," said local resident.

"Stage 1 you get to choose if you want to be evacuated or not and stage 3 is like a forced evacuation," said another local.

Denitto explained that "ready" means you get a notice that a fire is in the area.

"Set" is a 24 or 48 hour pre-evacuation notice, which Denitto said is a good time to get younger children, older adults, and pets out of the house.

"Go" is a mandatory evacuation.

The public was also asked if they know the difference between type one, two, and three fire crews.

"I would guess type 1 is for house fires and individual things and type 3 is going up to dumping the powder or dumping water onto it with helicopters and planes," said local resident.

"One is probably an offense, one is probably a defense, and one is maybe high intensity," said another local.

Denitto explained that a “type one” team is on a national roster like hotshot crews.

“Type two” is the regional team and “type three” is the local or district level crew.

It is extremely important, especially for people in danger of having to evacuate, to learn and become familiar with fire terms so that you know what to do immediately.

To learn more visit: http://www.wildlandfirersg.org/