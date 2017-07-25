Sunrise Fire continues to grow and residents prepare to evacuate

The Sunrise Fire is about 11 miles south and east of Superior and covers 2,350 acres.

Fire crews are trying to evacuate homes nearby, so far about 50 residences have been placed under stage two evacuation.

Stage two evacuation means homeowners must start packing and be ready to leave at a moments notice.

One resident under this evacuation Todd Vanderploeg said he was told yesterday he may have to leave his home of 11 years.

However, for Vanderploeg, he said his home isn’t the big concern it’s more of his family leaving safety.

"No it's just a house as long as the family is all safe and good we will be fine,” said Vanderploeg.

Firefighters are nearby trying to protect his home and many others from this quick-moving Sunrise Fire.

Todd said he's making sure to save all the tools he'll need in case he has to rebuild.

"To be honest I took everything I needed to build a house because I figure if I have to start over I better have my stuff,” said Vanderploeg.

He's concerned some of his neighbors are taking the pre-evacuation notice less seriously.

"People are going both ways. They are not really serious when they say it's stage three and it's time to go. And everyone understands the gravity of this fire. We all live here and know the fire's current condition,” said Vanderploeg.

For the most part, Vanderploeg knows, in the end, everything will work out.

"We are all in this stuff together and we will get through this. It's what we do,” said Vanderploeg.

Tomorrow night fire officials will be having a meeting about this fire and its condition and will be at Lozeau Lodge at 7 P.M.