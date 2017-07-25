Preparations for Evel Knievel Days are underway

Butte's Evel Knievel Days kicks off this Thursday and preparations are already underway. The festival will begin on Broadway Street and spread throughout the uptown Butte area. Festival President Stephen Coe said "We spend about a year getting ready so the stuff you see going on is a culmination of a years’ worth of planning and booking."

This year will feature new attractions like an extreme trampoline, base jumpers, and bounce houses for the kids. Other attractions will include musical acts like Tim Montana and the Shrednecks and Tim Watson and a freestyle motocross show. Also taking the stage will be a surprise guest speaker who will be announced around Thursday at noon. As for what else to expect Coe said "You can expect a lot of fun!"

Evel Knievel Days is in its 16th year and was started by Robert "Evel" Knievel with the goal of bringing extreme sports back to Butte along with the importance of reviving the community. This year there to highlight the importance of the festivals founding goal there will be a "community area" setup specifically for local non-profits to showcase.

Admission for the festival is free to the public, but there are a variety of VIP and fan packages offered online on the official website.