Applications pile up for University of Montana's top job

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A recruiting company official says 98 people have applied to be the next president of the University of Montana.



Jim McCormick of AGB Search tells the Missoulian (http://bit.ly/2uum3oX ) that the applicants come from 38 states and five countries.



The school hopes to select a new president by October.



Former Commissioner of Higher Education Sheila Stearns has been UM's acting president since Royce Engstrom resigned the post in December.



The next president will have to deal with declining enrollment and budget cuts that have led to staff and faculty buyout offers.



The school is still shaking off a 2012 federal investigation into accusations that school and city officials mishandled reports of sexual assaults.



They have since changed their policies and procedures under settlement agreements signed with the Department of Justice.



___



Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)