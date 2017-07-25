Montana revenue shortfall triggers worst-case budget cuts

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.



State Budget Director Dan Villa provided details Tuesday of the revenue shortfall for the financial year that ended June 30.



A law signed by Gov. Steve Bullock earlier this year establishes four tiers of spending cuts, depending on the amount of money the state took in compared to the revenue forecast. The final numbers show the shortfall was large enough to trigger all four levels of cuts.



Schools and health programs will get the brunt of the cuts.



The Office of Public Instruction is losing at least $6.6 million over two years. The Department of Public Health and Human Services will have to cut at least $14 million.

