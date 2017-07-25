18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

An 18-year-old man is dead after collapsing while riding his mountain bike at Big Sky Resort. 

On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

The Big Sky Bike Patrol responded quickly to the scene following the call and continued life-saving efforts that had already been started.

Noble was moved to a suitable landing zone where Reach AIR landed and assisted with life-saving efforts. Afterwards, he was transported to the Big Sky Medical Center for Reach Air by Big Sky Fire, but passed away.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is handling the death investigation.

