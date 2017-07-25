Progress made on fighting Montana wildfires

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - More favorable weather conditions have allowed firefighters to make some progress on trying to contain wildfires that have destroyed 16 homes in eastern Montana.



Firefighters say they have stopped most of the growth and gained 20 percent containment on the fires that were started last week by lightning.



They expect to make additional progress Tuesday because of lighter winds and slightly cooler temperatures.



The four fires burning in the same area have charred about 390 square miles (1,010 kilometers) that includes private farmland with scattered homes, a mix of rolling open land used for grazing and timber-choked river bottoms.



The fire complex is the largest of the blazes that are scorching Montana in the middle of a heatwave and drought conditions.

