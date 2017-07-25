Montana man pleads guilty to sex abuse, giving meth to minor

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man reversed his plea to guilty in a case that began after police pulled over his vehicle, which was driven by a 12-year-old girl who was high on methamphetamine.



The Great Falls Tribune reports (http://gftrib.com/2tWFNOD ) Bengamin Ray Yellow Owl pleaded guilty Monday to sexual abuse of a minor and distribution of meth to a person under 21 years of age. As part of the plea agreement he signed on July 10, prosecutors agreed to drop a third charge, aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.



At his change of plea hearing, Yellow Owl said the victim in the case had been his sexual partner for months, although he knew she was below the age of consent. Yellow Owl said the relationship began after a blackout night of drinking.

