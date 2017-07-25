Rock Creek fires grows over night; now being called Sapphire Complex

Despite Monday having a red flag warning, the three fires burning near Rock Creek saw about the same amount of growth as previous days.

Previously known as Goat Creek, Sliprock and Little Hogback, those three fires are now being referred to as the Sapphire Complex.

Combined, the fires total 5,464 acres. Little Hogback grew over 2,700 acres. Goat Creek grew just over 500 more acres to around 2,300 acres and the smallest of the fires, Sliprock, saw little growth and remains around 400 acres.

According to fire officials, there is little to no containment in these fires but they didn't have as bad a fire day as is typically expected for a red flag day.

Firefighters were able to engage with the fire and build more fire lines, and aviation got up in the air and dropped water and retardant.

Public Information Officer Amy Baumer says things look favorable on the ground for Tuesday. Crews plan to take advantage of decreased winds and work on getting more fire lines in.

"That's good news for firefighters on the ground to achieve more progress and hopefully achieve more containment on the ground. Tomorrow we're anticipating thunderstorms and maybe more winds again and so that always increases fire activity for the firefighters on the ground," says Baumer.

Wednesday could bring challenges of its own with potential thunderstorms in the forecast.