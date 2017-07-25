Rock Creek fires grows over night; now being called Sapphire Complex

Despite Monday having a red flag warning, the three fires burning near Rock Creek saw about the same amount of growth as previous days.
Previously known as Goat Creek, Sliprock and Little Hogback, those three fires are now being referred to as the Sapphire Complex.
Combined, the fires total 5,464 acres. Little Hogback grew over 2,700 acres. Goat Creek grew just over 500 more acres to around 2,300 acres and the smallest of the fires, Sliprock, saw little growth and remains around 400 acres.
According to fire officials, there is little to no containment in these fires but they didn't have as bad a fire day as is typically expected for a red flag day.
Firefighters were able to engage with the fire and build more fire lines, and aviation got up in the air and dropped water and retardant.
Public Information Officer Amy Baumer says things look favorable on the ground for Tuesday. Crews plan to take advantage of decreased winds and work on getting more fire lines in.
"That's good news for firefighters on the ground to achieve more progress and hopefully achieve more containment on the ground. Tomorrow we're anticipating thunderstorms and maybe more winds again and so that always increases fire activity for the firefighters on the ground," says Baumer.
Wednesday could bring challenges of its own with potential thunderstorms in the forecast.
Roberta Curtis was diagnosed with breast cancer and couldn’t make it because she was in the middle of receiving treatment.
For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.
On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.
The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.
Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME. As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack.
Wildfire season is in full swing, but other than the damage wildfires cause to the earth, what does it do to your health?
Important to have a "go kit" and to sign up for Smart911 to get instant updates and evacuation orders.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
Homeowners in the Rock Creek area near the Goat Creek Fire are preparing as this fire gets closer to their homes.
