Lack of sleep could lead to serious health issues like dementia

Sleep apnea affects more than 20 million people, yet more than half of the people affected don’t use their CPAP mask.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that insufficient sleep is a public health epidemic. An estimated 50-70 million adults have sleep or wakefulness disorder which can affect your overall health.

Cognitive dysfunction, depression, stress, type 2 Diabetes, and even dementia can all be caused by lack of sleep. Adam Pople, Supervisor of Home Oxygen says that sleep is extremely important and using your CPAP mask will help with that.

Pople said, "Sleep helps your body recharge, it helps your brain recharge and if you're not getting those levels of sleep you're not getting those deep levels of sleep, your brain and your body are not able to rejuvenate and recharge themselves. Imagine your brain having to stay active all night long so you don't stop breathing. Your brain is having to wake you up at least subconsciously wake you up you know up to 400 times a night."

Pople also said that if you find yourself not being able to sleep because you find your CPAP to be uncomfortable, there are other options for treatment.