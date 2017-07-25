Health risks involved with wildfire season, is breathing the smo - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Health risks involved with wildfire season, is breathing the smoke dangerous?

Posted: Updated:
Lolo Peak fire - courtesy Lolo Forest Service Lolo Peak fire - courtesy Lolo Forest Service
BOZEMAN -

Wildfire season is in full swing, but other than the damage wildfires cause to the earth, what does it do to your health?

Amy Simpson Respiratory Supervisor with Bozeman Health says it’s people with pre-existing lung issues like asthma or COPD that should be concerned.

Simpson said, "When the smoke is really strong, wearing a mask outside is the best thing to do, but also taking your medications. So any medications that you would normally take for breathing problem that you have at home definitely keep taking them the way they've been prescribed." 

Simpson says that you don’t want to be constantly breathing in smoke, but unless you have a preexisting condition it’s not very harmful.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.