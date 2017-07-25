Health risks involved with wildfire season, is breathing the smoke dangerous?

Wildfire season is in full swing, but other than the damage wildfires cause to the earth, what does it do to your health?

Amy Simpson Respiratory Supervisor with Bozeman Health says it’s people with pre-existing lung issues like asthma or COPD that should be concerned.

Simpson said, "When the smoke is really strong, wearing a mask outside is the best thing to do, but also taking your medications. So any medications that you would normally take for breathing problem that you have at home definitely keep taking them the way they've been prescribed."

Simpson says that you don’t want to be constantly breathing in smoke, but unless you have a preexisting condition it’s not very harmful.