Residents had their questions answered Monday night at fire information meeting in Lolo

The Lolo Peak Fire grew to 750 acres as of Monday morning.

The fire is burning directly west of Lolo Creek, but the majority of this fire is burning within the northern boundary of the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness.

A public fire information meeting was held at 7 pm on Monday night at the Lolo Elementary School.

A main concern and focus for fire and police officers is to keep the fire from spreading from highway 12 or highway 93.

Mike Cole, Forest Service Fire Information officer, said that it is important for residents to be able to ask questions at these meetings

“These type of meeting help alleviate a lot of fears. A big one is where is the fire exactly located and how close is it to my property and my house. And do I have to evacuate now or will someone come to my house. Exactly when do I have to evacuate. So there are a myriad of questions that need to be answered here,” said Cole.

Mike Cole said that this fire is growing about a quarter to a half a mile every day.

He warned residents they will be fighting this fire all summer long, expecting about another two months of fire season.

One of the fire officials said that they are doing fuel break work with hand crews right now, and are will do more of it once the proper technology and resources arrive.

They also emphasized that all residents should have a “go kit” ready for evacuations with essential possessions and medications.

Also, fire officials said if you have a pet, you should already have a place for your animal to stay in case of an evacuation.

Fire officials say residents should sign up for smart911 to get updates and evacuation notifications sent to your phone.

To sign up visit: https://smart911.com/