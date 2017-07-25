Two-time Grizzly attack survivor "nervous" after another recent run-in with a bear

It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live.

New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.

Last October, Todd Orr was hiking near Ennis, when he was attacked by a sow with two cubs.

It's a story he told ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall back in January in his first sit-down interview since the attack.

When ABC FOX Montana checked back in with Orr on Monday, he said that he's spending the summer working in the woods for the Forest Service, continuing to make custom knives, and even having another run in with a grizzly. He says that he knows in his line of work, it's inevitable.

"Two weeks ago today, I ran into a sow grizzly and a small cub of the year and saw her at maybe 40 yards and I was right at the truck at the road luckily and she ran the other direction maybe 30, 40 yards and looked at me and I took a picture of her before she went over the hill," Orr said. "So I just know that there are grizzly bears in the area, and everyday it's just a possibility of running into them again and so I'm very cautious and a little bit nervous, but I'm back in the woods."

Orr has worked for the Forest Service for almost 30 years as a trails engineer.

He says that since the attack, other bear attack survivors from Alaska and Montana have reached out to share their stories.